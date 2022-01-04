Syracuse men’s basketball to play in 2022 Empire Classic with St. John’s and Temple

In staying on #BRAND with this website, it’s never too early to talk about scheduling. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has an idea on who they’ll play next season. Jon Rothstein reported that Syracuse, St. John’s and Temple will play in the 2022 Empire Classic.

NEWS: Syracuse, St. John's, and Temple will headline the 2022 Empire Classic, according to multiple sources.



Fourth team is currently TBD.https://t.co/KoZIz0LBu5 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 4, 2022

Rothstein reported that a fourth team, location and date are yet to be determined. The Empire Classic is usually held in Madison Square Garden, so it’s a good bet that Syracuse will return to the world’s most famous arena once again next season. The Orange are no strangers to the Empire Classic, last playing in the tournament in 2018. Syracuse lost to UConn and Oregon that season.

The Empire Classic also represents a chance for Syracuse to renew once of its most historic rivalries in St. John’s. The Orange and the Red Storm have played 91 times, with Syracuse holding a 51-40 edge in the overall series. The Orange are looking for a little revenge, however, as St. John’s has won the last three meetings between the teams. The most recent of those wins was in 2016 at the Carrier Dome with Chris Mullin still at the helm of his alma mater.

Syracuse and Temple have played each other 30 times, with the Orange up 16-14 in the overall series. Syracuse last played the Owls back in 2012 at MSG, with Temple upsetting the Orange who were ranked No. 3 at the time.

In all likelihood, it’s back to Madison Square Garden for Syracuse. Let’s hope it goes better than the last visit.