Buddy Boeheim named ACC Player of the Week

The Syracuse Orange got a convincing win on Saturday night and as a result of his outstanding primetime performance Buddy Boeheim was named ACC Player of the Week this afternoon.

Buddy Boeheim is named ACC Player of the Week after averaging 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in two games last week. First player of the week honor for Syracuse this season. — James Szuba (@JamesSzuba) January 31, 2022

He’s the first Syracuse player to earn the honor since Quincy Guerrier was recognized December 21, 2020. Boeheim is leading the ACC in minutes played at 37.7 minutes per game and is 2nd in the ACC in scoring at 19.4 points per game. He now sits 19th on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list with 1,560 points.

The Orange are back in action on Wednesday night when they face the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh.