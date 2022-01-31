 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buddy Boeheim named ACC Player of the Week

First Syracuse player to be honored this season

By TNIAAM News Desk
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange got a convincing win on Saturday night and as a result of his outstanding primetime performance Buddy Boeheim was named ACC Player of the Week this afternoon.

He’s the first Syracuse player to earn the honor since Quincy Guerrier was recognized December 21, 2020. Boeheim is leading the ACC in minutes played at 37.7 minutes per game and is 2nd in the ACC in scoring at 19.4 points per game. He now sits 19th on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list with 1,560 points.

The Orange are back in action on Wednesday night when they face the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh.

