Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: The ultimate troll job

They say being a Syracuse Orange fan is a year round job, and this week proved it, as fans of every sport had something happen that was newsworthy. Break a slump? Sure! Recruiting implications for next season? Yup! How about season impacting injuries? You betcha.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hoped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse football! The pitch kind, with Miles Robinson, Kamal Miller, and Tajon Buchanon.

Sean Tucker ran track! We are pleased with his performance.

We talk about the new look Syracuse coaching staff filled out by the new receivers coach.

Alijah Clark is joining the Orange!

Syracuse shot 7% from 3 in the second half of their loss to Pitt earlier this week. That is not a typo.

James Arther Boeheim said some things. Or a lot of things.

After all of that the Orange opened a can whoop on Wake Forest.

Bubble watch coming up for the Orange? Maybe?

Huge injury news for Men’s Lacrosse

