Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule released

Tonight the ACC announced the 2022 football schedule and we know have the complete Syracuse Orange schedule. Returning to a bowl game for the first time since 2018 will not be easy for Dino Babers’ squad as Syracuse will face four schools who appear on ESPN’s early Top 25 for next year. In total nine of the twelve opponents were selected for a bowl game last year.
Mark the calendars, secure your tickets and get ready.— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) February 1, 2022
We open the 2022 season in the Loud House against a conference foe. pic.twitter.com/TpFv9uuu4b
The Orange will begin with a home game for the first time since 2017 and start with six of the first seven games at home. A quick start is going to be crucial for Syracuse next Fall.
Here’s how the full schedule looks:
Saturday September 3rd Louisville Cardinals
Saturday September 10th @ UConn Huskies
Saturday September 17th Purdue Boilermakers
Friday September 23rd Virginia Cavaliers
Saturday October 1st Wagner Seahawks
Saturday October 8th- Bye University Fightin’ Byes
Saturday October 15th- NC State Wolfpack
Saturday October 22nd- @ Clemson Tigers
Saturday October 29th Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Saturday November 5th @ Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday November 12th Florida State Seminoles
Saturday November 19th @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday November 26th @ Boston College Eagles
We’ll have more on the schedule as we head into spring football but what games are you looking forward to? Which stretch will be the toughest for the Orange next Fall?
