Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule released

Tonight the ACC announced the 2022 football schedule and we know have the complete Syracuse Orange schedule. Returning to a bowl game for the first time since 2018 will not be easy for Dino Babers’ squad as Syracuse will face four schools who appear on ESPN’s early Top 25 for next year. In total nine of the twelve opponents were selected for a bowl game last year.

Mark the calendars, secure your tickets and get ready.



We open the 2022 season in the Loud House against a conference foe. pic.twitter.com/TpFv9uuu4b — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) February 1, 2022

The Orange will begin with a home game for the first time since 2017 and start with six of the first seven games at home. A quick start is going to be crucial for Syracuse next Fall.

Here’s how the full schedule looks:

Saturday September 3rd Louisville Cardinals

Saturday September 10th @ UConn Huskies

Saturday September 17th Purdue Boilermakers

Friday September 23rd Virginia Cavaliers

Saturday October 1st Wagner Seahawks

Saturday October 8th- Bye University Fightin’ Byes

Saturday October 15th- NC State Wolfpack

Saturday October 22nd- @ Clemson Tigers

Saturday October 29th Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Saturday November 5th @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday November 12th Florida State Seminoles

Saturday November 19th @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday November 26th @ Boston College Eagles

We’ll have more on the schedule as we head into spring football but what games are you looking forward to? Which stretch will be the toughest for the Orange next Fall?