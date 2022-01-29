GameThread: Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 6-3)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team looks to end its two-game slide as it welcomes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to the Carrier Dome. Syracuse will regain Symir Torrence as the junior guard is available after spraining a knee ligament at Duke last weekend.

These teams are trending in opposite directions as Wake Forest has won six of its last seven games. Syracuse, meanwhile, has lost six of its last eight games and now sits two games below .500.

Wake took the first meeting between these two squads, a 77-74 overtime victory inside Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum back on Jan. 8. Syracuse still own the all-time series 9-2. Syracuse has never lost to Wake Forest in the dome (Brycen Goodine says you’re welcome).

The Orange opened as a two point favorite in this matchup and the over/under is set at 151. The over/under is set at 5.5 for Antetokounmpo mentions on the broadcast. As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.