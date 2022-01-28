Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 6-3)

Day & Time: Saturday, January 29, 8 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Will be updated morning of game from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Wake Forest Blog: Blogger So Dear

Rivalry: 9-2, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Wake Forest

First Meeting: Syracuse and Wake Forest met for the first time very recently in the 2001 Preseason NIT tournament. Syracuse won 74-67 with DeShaun Williams scoring 23 points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse held a six point lead halfway through the first half and an eight point lead early in the second half back on January 8. However, Wake Forest battled back as the score was tied 11 times with the lead changing 11 times as well. With Syracuse leading by two with 10 seconds left, the Orange couldn’t inbound the ball and Wake Forest responded with a wide-open dunk under the basket that sent the game into overtime. The Demon Deacons survived a three attempt at the end of OT to prevail over the Orange 77-74.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,092-418) | Wake Forest - Steve Forbes (second year - 23-20)

Coach Bio: Forbes played his college basketball at Southern Arkansas. His coaching career started at Southwestern Community College where he was an assistant for two seasons before taking over as the program’s head coach for two years. He then moved to Barton County Community College as an assistant for two seasons before also taking over as the program’s head coach for three seasons.

Forbes made the move to Division I and bounced around as an assistant with Idaho, Louisiana Tech, Illinois State, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He was fired from Tennessee as a part of the NCAA recruiting violations scandal surrounding Bruce Pearl. Forbes returned to junior college as the head coach of Northwest Florida State for two seasons before returning to Division I as an assistant with Wichita State.

Forbes got his first Division I head coaching job with East Tennessee State in 2015. He won at least 24 games with East Tennessee State in five seasons, winning the Southern Conference twice. His success there led him to take over at Wake Forest in 2020.

Last Year: The timing of Forbes joining the program was not great with the bumpy COVID season. Wake Forest finished second to last in the ACC with a 3-15 conference record, losing the last eight games of the season.

Last Game: Wake Forest cruised to an 87-57 win over Boston College back on Monday, January 24. The Demon Deacons held the Eagles to 18-71 shooting, which is 25.4%. Boston College only had two players score double-digit points.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Alondes Williams is still exploding in his final season of college basketball. He transferred from Oklahoma where he averaged less than seven points per game in two seasons with the Sooners. Now with Wake Forest, he’s averaging 20.4 points per game to lead the ACC and 6.8 rebounds per game to lead the Demon Deacons. Williams has scored double digits in every game so far this season.

If Syracuse Wins: The road to an 11-seed begins NOW.

If Syracuse Loses: The road to Gary Gait and Kayla Treanor begins NOW.

Fun Fact: If you somehow haven’t heard. NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his brother Thanasis will be in attendance at the game as guests of Adam Weitsman.