FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Wake

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse Orange opponent...

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Students: 5,285 students who are a couple of wins away from shaving their heads

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Steve Forbes is having a good time with this casual attire. In this one he looks like a Dad who won a contest to be Head Coach for a day.

Jim Boeheim is a Head Coach and parent of a Syracuse student so he’s also dressed appropriately for a game in the Dome.

Advantage: Wake

Uniforms:

Wake’s got a very plain uniform look. Almost like it was a create-a-team design in 2k. If they want to be taken more serious as a program they need to go either retro or crazy.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoDeacs

Simple and clean however is the way to go for hashtags.

Advantage: Wake Forest

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

BK Lions Jindrichuv Hradec- Czech NBL (Ian DuBose) vs CAB Madeira- Portugese LPB - (James Southerland)

CAB Madeira sounds like it pairs nicely with your dinner entree at Joey’s.

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

The Orange come out hungry because someone gave the Antetokounmpo brothers all the pre-game food. Shots are falling for Syracuse early and often but Wake is patient and begins finding the holes in the zone. It looks like another long winter night, but Syracuse is able to hit their free throws and when a last-second in-bounds situation turns into a breakaway lay-up for Joe Girard the Orange have an upset win.

Bonus Royal Rumble Prediction:

Alexa Bliss takes the women’s Rumble while Kevin Owens turns on Seth Rollins at the end to win the men’s.