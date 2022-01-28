Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Wake Forest: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6) men’s basketball team is back home and in need of a win when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3) on Saturday night at 8:00. The Demon Deacons won the first meeting 77-74 in overtime and are looking to sweep this season series.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen during the game. If you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Wake Forest 80, Syracuse 75

The Orange should have won the first game so you’d think they would be the choice here but the return of Daivien Williamson gives Wake another scoring option that wasn’t available last time. Williamson’s return could open up even more room for the explosive Wake offense to operate. Can Syracuse rebound from a lackluster performance against Pitt? In order to get this upset the Orange need to grab a lead at halftime and keep the crowd energized.

Szuba

Wake Forest 82, Syracuse 73

Hard to bet against Wake here given its recent run and Syracuse’s last two performances. With the Orange offense struggling and Symir Torrence’s status up in the air, it’s hard to see a rebound (literally? figuratively?) effort against one of the best teams in the league. Wake has won its last four and none of the games have been close. Expect Wake to work the ball inside without much difficulty and you chalk up another big night for Alondes Williams.

Christian

Wake Forest 85, Syracuse 72

Honestly, this is probably going to go the same way as most Syracuse games go. I think Syracuse has an advantage with Jesse Edwards on the floor. However, once Wake Forest gets Edwards off the floor with foul trouble, the Demon Deacons has a wide open opportunity to get Syracuse uncomfortable. Something has to change with the Orange mojo also as the shooting right now isn’t at the level most people believe it should be. It’s hard to beat an opponent twice in a season, no matter how bad the team is. However, Wake Forest has the tools to turn Syracuse’s best asset against the Orange.

Those are our predictions now let us know what you think will happen.