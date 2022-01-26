Courtside celebrities haven’t led to Syracuse men’s basketball victories

When the Syracuse Orange host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday it’s setting up to be a fun atmosphere. Otto’s Army is planning a student section “White Out” and friend of the program Adam Weitsman is bringing some NBA champions from the Milwaukee Bucks along to sit courtside.

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his older brother, Thanasis, will attend Saturday's game between Syracuse and Wake Forest in the Carrier Dome.



Obviously it’s a lot of fun to have big celebrities sitting right behind Jim Boeheim but has it been good luck for the Orange. Well luckily for you our crack analytics team is quick to react. The same group that brought you The Official Jim Boeheim Jacket Toss Tracker™ and Jim Boeheim 1⁄ 4 Zip Statistics is back to deliver The Cuse Courtside Celebrity Counter.

The Cuse Courtside Celebrity Counter Celebrity Opponent Date Result Point Differential Celebrity Opponent Date Result Point Differential Bella Twins Colgate Dec 9, 2017 Win 14 Gronk Duke Feb. 23, 2019 Loss -10 Carmelo Virginia Nov. 6, 2019 Loss -14 Dion Waiters Seattle Nov. 16, 2019 Win 22 Jorge Masvidal Iowa Dec 3, 2019 Loss -14 OBJ Virginia Tech Jan 7, 2020 Loss -4 Brady/Edelman/Fallon UNC Feb. 29, 2020 Loss -13 Giannis/Thanasis Wake Forest Total 2-5 -19

Right now the Orange are 2-5 in games attended by celebrities worthy of a Syracuse.com profile and 0-4 when facing ACC opponents. Syracuse has been out-scored by double-digits in four of the losses. This leads us to several unanswered questions:

Are the players thrown off their games by the proximity to famous athletes?

Did Dion Waiters figure out the key to keeping them #humbleandhungry?

How in the world did the Orange score 34 points in a game with Melo courtside?

We keep shredding through the data to pull out whatever scraps of truth we can salvage while we wonder if the NBA’s best player dismantle the Courtside Curse like he did the Phoenix Suns?

I’m sure Jim Boeheim will tell the media that he isn’t aware of these numbers but privately he’s probably told Weitsman that he needs to do a better job of delivering a win or he can take his celebrity guests and go sit on the opponents bench.

And speaking of delivering who’s taking the responsibility of delivering Tully’s Tenders to the Antetokounmpo brothers on Saturday?