GameThread: Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team looks to get on track in a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange took the first meeting just two weeks back in a 77-61 win inside the Carrier Dome. Like the first matchup, both of these teams are in dire need of a win as each former Big East squad has lost three of its last five games.

Pittsburgh is one of just three programs that have played Syracuse over 120 times or more (Cornell, Colgate). The Orange own the all-time series edge 74-47, but the Panthers have won nine of 15 meetings inside the Petersen Events Center.

Syracuse is a 4.5 point favorite on the road in this one. The Orange have matched their overall record against the spread, having covered in just nine out of 19 games. The over/under is set at 139.5.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.