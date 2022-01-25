Syracuse football: DB Alijah Clark transfers from Rutgers to Orange

The Syracuse Orange continue to add reinforcements through the transfer portal as SU picked up its fifth transfer of the offseason. Defensive back Alijah Clark announced his transfer to Syracuse from Rutgers on his twitter page.

Clark featured in seven games in his lone season with the Scarlet Knights. He had six total tackles including an interception against Michigan State. Pretty much all of his defensive stats were recorded in a three-game stretch in October. Clark didn’t see the field after Rutgers played Northwestern on October 16.

Clark was a highly coveted recruit coming out of Camden High School. If the high school name sounds familiar, that’s because Duce Chestnut went to Camden and the duo were high school teammates and friends. Duce made his feelings known clearly about Clark joining the Orange on Twitter.

Chapter 2: College Life pic.twitter.com/cG1Txo6WmT — Darian “Duce” Chestnut (@BallgameDuce) January 25, 2022

Clark was a four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, getting a 94 rating from 247Sports and named the second best player in New Jersey. Syracuse did send in a offer during Clark’s initial recruitment, but he chose to join Rutgers a month later.

Clark’s addition gives Syracuse a good problem on their hands. His natural position is cornerback, but the two outside corners are basically all but locked in with Garrett Williams and Duce returning next season. There’s no doubt that Tony White and Nick Monroe will find a place in the starting secondary for a guy with the apparent talent of Clark, so don’t count out him seeing good time during the 2022 season.

Syracuse has now brought in five transfers this offseason as Clark joins Bralyn Oliver, Juwaun Price, Dan Villari and CJ Hayes. Oliver and Clark join a secondary that was hampered by depth issues later in the season.

Welcome to Syracuse Alijah! We’re glad you made the right decision this time around. Check out his tape from high school here: