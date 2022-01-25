Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6)

Day & Time: Tuesday, January 25, 8 pm ET

Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Line: Will be updated morning of game from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 74-46, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: The two teams met for the first time on January 29, 1914. Syracuse won 36-29, with Lew Castle leading all scorers with 20 points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse adjusted in the second half against Pitt back on January 11 and outscored the Panthers 42-27 in the final 20 minutes. Holding Pitt to 23.8% shooting in the second half while shooting 54.6% in the second half gave the Orange a 77-61 victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,092-417) | Pittsburgh - Jeff Capel (fourth year, 47-60)

Coach Bio: Capel was a prolific starting guard for four seasons at Duke during his collegiate playing career. He finished with 1,601 points in his Blue Devils career. Capel started his coaching career as an assistant for his dad, Jeff Capel II, at Old Dominion for one year before moving to an assistant role with VCU the following season. After one year with the Rams, he was promoted to the program’s head coaching role. Capel led VCU to the NCAA tournament during his second season in 2004 and the Rams won 18 or more games in his four-year tenure. Capel then took the Oklahoma head coaching role and led the Sooners to two NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2009 with Blake Griffin. Capel left Oklahoma in 2011 and rejoined with Mike Krzyzewski at his alma mater in Duke, where he served as assistant on his staff until 2018. During his time at Duke, Capel stepped in for two games while Krzyzewski was unable to coach.

Capel was named Pittsburgh’s head coach in 2018 after the Panthers went winless in conference play. Although the Panthers haven’t achieved an over-.500 season under Capel, he has increased Pitt’s win total each year except last season.

Last Year: Despite a good start to the season, Pitt struggled down the stretch, losing its last nine of 11 regular season games. The Panthers limped to the third-worst conference record in the ACC and lost to Miami in the first round of the ACC tournament.

Last Game: Pitt struggled mightily against Clemson back on January 22. The Panthers turned the ball over 20 times and shot 33.3% from the floor as the Panthers lost 75-48 in South Carolina.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: John Hugley is still Pitt’s go to player. He averages 15.8 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. Hampered with foul trouble, Hugley only recorded eight points last time Pitt played SU.

If Syracuse Wins: I always knew Syracuse deserved to be at .500.

If Syracuse Loses: Oh look at all this time I now have to revise the NFL OT rules.

Fun Fact: Jesse Edwards is now ninth in all of Division I in blocked shots with 57 on the year.