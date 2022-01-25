FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Pitt

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange move back into the 2021-22 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Students: 19,017 students who don’t believe that Pittsburgh has a major league baseball team

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Jeff Capel probably wouldn’t like us using this photo. Love the script 1⁄ 4 zip though

Jim Boeheim says I see your script top and call you with my own

Advantage: Push

Uniforms:

Pitt threw us off by going away from their script in the Dome. How’d that work out for them?

Advantage: Pitt if it’s script, if not the Orange take this one

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #H2P/#ZooEra/#UncommonCourage

Three is two too many. Much like their on-court play Pitt would be better simplifying things.

Advantage: Push

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

Regatas Corrientes- Argentinian Liga A(Gary McGehee) vs Turk Telekom- Turkish BSL (Tyler Ennis)

Have to give Tyler Ennis the edge for a game in Pittsburgh

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

Jim Boeheim’s aversion to chemistry continues to be challenged with the Orange down to two scholarship guards. The Syracuse HC goes with variations featuring Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Jon Bol Ajak taking turns on the top of the 2-3 zone. That’s enough to further frustrate the Panthers who keep it close for a half before Syracuse coasts to a double-digit win and series sweep.