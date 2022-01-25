Syracuse men’s basketball vs Pitt: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5) men’s basketball team is back on the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6) on Tuesday night at 8:00. Syracuse needs a win to get back to .500 and if you’re still one of the dozens of Orange fans holding out hope for a First Four opportunity, well then this is a “must win”. The Orange won the first meeting 77-61 and are looking to sweep this season series.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen during the Orange’s first visit to Pittsburgh in the post-Roethlisberger era. If you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 74, Pitt 67

The backcourt depth is a bit scary but the bigger question for the Orange will be keeping Jesse Edwards on the floor. In the first game Edwards helped keep John Hugley in check and if he can do the same the Orange should be able to survive a Panthers team which still doesn’t shoot well. If Jesse picks up early fouls, this could get very interesting.

Zeke

Syracuse 76, Pitt 67

Since losing to Syracuse by 16 on Jan. 11th, the panthers have dropped two out of their last three games. Pittsburgh’s most recent loss came at the hands of the Clemson Tigers who slaughtered the Panthers 75-48 this past Saturday night. While both of these teams have been struggling this season respectively, expect Syracuse to replicate the outcome of their previous match-up with the Panthers from earlier this year.

Szuba

Syracuse 75, Pittsburgh 68

This should be a fascinating game as two Big East titans square off in a game that could decide who wins the conference. Carl Krauser and Julius Page have potential to give the zone fits, so Gerry McNamara and Billy Edelin will have to be solid up top. Inside, Aaron Gray is a bigger body for Hakim Warrick and the battle of the x-factors could be on display as Syracuse will need production from Josh Pace while Chevon Troutman is doing a little bit of everything for the Panthers.

Oh wait, this isn’t 2004? Sorry was just reminiscing a bit. Syracuse by seven I guess.

Christian

Syracuse 70, Pitt 62

This game is probably a little closer because of the lack of Symir Torrence but consider this stat: Pitt has only scored over 70 points in an ACC game once this season. Even with Syracuse’s leaky defense, its hard to see the Panthers keeping pace with an Orange team that is certainly looking to get back on track after a rough shooting day at Cameron Indoor. Maybe give Bourama Sidibe some of that Pitt holy water and the Orange should get back to it’s favorite place - teetering at .500.