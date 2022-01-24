Syracuse basketball: G Symir Torrence “probably not going to play this week” with knee injury

One of the better revelations for the Syracuse Orange over the past few games has been the emergence of an effective three-guard lineup. That has been possible because the play and efficiency of Symir Torrence has picked up considerably as the calendar turned to 2022. Unfortunately, it might be a bit before we see Torrence on the court again as Coach Jim Boeheim said during the ACC teleconference that the guard is “probably not going to play this week.”

Jim Boeheim on Symir Torrence’s knee ligament: “He’s probably not going to play this week, I don’t think.” — NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) January 24, 2022

The one-week timeline could see Torrence miss the away Pittsburgh game on Tuesday and the home Wake Forest game on Saturday. That would put his possible return for next Wednesday at NC State.

Torrence reportedly injured his knee during Syracuse’s 79-59 loss to Duke on Saturday. The Syracuse native has seen increased playing time as of late, seeing double-digit minutes on the floor over the past four games. That includes a season-high 25 minutes against Duke. During that four-game stretch, Torrence has shot 8-15 from the floor with 13 assists, including a season-high six against the Blue Devils.

Not having Torrence on the floor is crucial for Syracuse as he becomes the primary ball-handler. That allows Joe Girard to play as an off-ball guard, giving him more catch-and-shoot opportunities and more of a focus to score instead of create plays. Torrence has also been better at taking care of the ball, with only three turnovers in the last four games.

So how does Syracuse adjust? It’s clear that the three-guard lineup has change the complexation of the game in favor of the Orange when it’s implemented. Boeheim stated that Cole Swider would get the first look at the backup two guard. The head coach also said that fan-favorite Paddy Casey could also be an option if needed.

Jim Boeheim says Cole Swider will get the first look at backup two-guard with Symir out.



Also says Paddy Casey is an option: “Paddy Casey plays. He’s a walk-on for us that’s a pretty good player. Played division two, could play a little bit.” — NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) January 24, 2022

No matter what the case, the loss of Torrence, even if temporary and short, hurts a Syracuse team that already has a deep bench and not many other options to give defenses a different look.