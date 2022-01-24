The Syracuse Orange had a not so good, very bad, all around upsetting week when it came to basketball if you looked at the weekend. However, the week’s record stands at 1-1, and while things aren’t ideal, the season still rolls along. Oh, and the NFL playoffs happened. Steve may have had a rooting interest.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hoped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!