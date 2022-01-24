The Syracuse Orange had a not so good, very bad, all around upsetting week when it came to basketball if you looked at the weekend. However, the week’s record stands at 1-1, and while things aren’t ideal, the season still rolls along. Oh, and the NFL playoffs happened. Steve may have had a rooting interest.
As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hoped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!
In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Andy begrudgingly validates the Buffalo Bills experience.
- We begrudgingly recap the Syracuse-Duke game.
- We compare this year’s men’s basketball team to the 2014-15 men’s team, and what that means for this year’s team.
- What’s going on with Benny Williams?
- We talk about Jim Boeheim retirement clip. Yes, that one.
- Lacrosse pivot! Women’s lacrosse has 7 pre-season All-Americans! One honorable mention is out for the season.
- The men’s team has 4 pre-season All-Americans.
- Football ‘crootin talk!
- Footie talk!
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- TNIAAP: A Brave New Orange World!
- TNIAAP: King of the Road
- TNIAAP: What’s ailing Syracuse men’s basketball (and can it be fixed)?
- TNIAAP: Syracuse football hiring, men’s basketball outlook
- TNIAAP: Syracuse football early signing period recap
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
