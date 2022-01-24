ACC men’s basketball power rankings for the last week in January

As we all expected before the season, the ACC regular season would come down to two teams in North Carolina and two teams in Florida....and the Syracuse Orange are in danger of hitting the basement. Let’s get to this week’s list....

1) Duke Blue Devils- (15-3, 5-2 Last week: 2nd)

They sure looked pretty good on Saturday without Trevor Keels. If Duke can shoot 3s that well they are going to be tough to knock out in March.

2)Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 Last week: 5th)

Lenny Ham’s crew escaped with narrow wins over Duke and Miami and they find themselves looking a lot better than a month ago.

3) Miami Hurricanes: (14-5, 6-2 Last week: 1st)

Miami had a furious rally come up just short against Florida State. The Canes then suffered another L in the post-game.

4) Wake Forest Demon Deacons- (16-4, 6-3 Last week: 4th)

Wake put 98 on Carolina and I don’t know which NBA players will be in the Dome next Saturday but they might want to take a couple of Demon Deacons with them when they leave.

5) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 Last week: 6th)

Notre Dame used their time off to get ready for Louisville and while we don’t think they are very good they are winning games so we can’t keep them lower this week.

6) North Carolina Tar Heels: (12-6, 4-3 Last week: 3rd)

You can look now because the ACC regular season won’t come down to Duke and Carolina again.

7) Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 Last week: 7th)

From this point on there’s not a lot of positives to share. These teams seem to enjoy going 1-1 in conference each week.

8) Louisville Cardinals (11-8, 5-4 Last week: 9th)

The Cardinals deserve to be further down this list but it’s hard to move them any further because of what happened with these other squads.

9) Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 Last week: 11th)

Syracuse looked bad at Duke but they beat Clemson so they move up this week. Have we told you how bad this league is in 2022....

10) Clemson Tigers (11-8, 3-5 Last week: 14th)

Clemson won their weekend game by a lot so we give them a boost behind the Cuse.

11) Boston College Eagles: (8-9, 3-4 Last week: 13th)

Don’t look now but BC’s won two of their last three games. Is this the beginning of a turnaround or just a bad team beating other bad teams?

12) Virginia Tech Hokies (10-8, 2-5 Last week: 8th)

The Hokies continue to disappoint this year. What in the Hunter Cahoot is happening in Blacksburg?

13) NC State Wolfpack (10-10, 3-6 Last week: 10th)

If we warn you every week about Dereon Seabron will you be prepared when he goes 25 and 11 against Syracuse?

14) Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6 Last week: 12th)

Pitt is scoring fewer points per game than Virginia. That’s an impressive accomplishment.

15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: (7-10, 1-6 Last week: 15th)

We might be on the verge of a coach firing in Atlanta. Not even that face shield can save Josh Pastner if he finishes last in this league.

*************************************************************************************************

Where did we go wrong this week? Do you think this ACC Tournament will be more interesting because of the lack of dominant teams?