Game thread: Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4) vs Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2)

The Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4) men’s basketball team is on the road to face the Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2) in Cameron Indoor today at noon. Big news in the pre-game lead up is that Trevor Keels is doubtful for today’s game but James Szuba has braved flight cancellations and a drive from Atlanta to make it to Durham and he will be active on Twitter.

Can the Orange revive dreams of a NCAA Tournament bid with another Q1 road win? Will James end up falling asleep on press row as Cameron Crazies dance to Sandstorm?

While you’re watching the game on ESPN join the chat below and if you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Remember to keep it civil in the comments as win or lose it’s all about having fun and/or covering the double-digit spread. Go Orange!