Syracuse football: WR CJ Hayes transfers to Orange from Michigan State

With a few scholarships available, the Syracuse Orange football team is still adding reinforcements through last-minute recruits and the transfer portal. The latest Orange addition joins via the portal as wide receiver CJ Hayes announced his commitment to Syracuse. Hayes joins SU after transferring from Michigan State.

Hayes saw action in three seasons on the field at Michigan State, totaling 14 catches for 154 yards. He moved to safety last season and mainly saw action on special teams. Hayes is a graduate transfer and only has one season of eligibility left. He entered the transfer portal with the intent of moving back to wide receiver.

Syracuse brings in Hayes as a much-needed addition to the Orange receiving corps. SU is still looking for a standout wide receiver after Taj Harris left the program in the middle of last season. Hayes will no doubt know about the last Michigan State wide receiver transfer that joined the Orange in Trishton Jackson and the impact he had in his only full season.

The Orange have now brought in four players via the transfer portal with Bralyn Oliver, Juwaun Price and Dan Villari.