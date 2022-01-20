Has Syracuse basketball embraced social media trolling?

After the Syracuse Orange defeated the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday evening a seemingly innocent post-game tweet hit the official men’s basketball account.

But was it really innocent? Look at the caption again “True Grit”. Loyal readers of the #FakeNunes previews might have noticed that Clemson’s using #ClemsonGRIT as their hashtag this season. So is this just a coincidence or is Syracuse getting in on some of the new landscape for team accounts?

L stands for Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/3fsxDv3KUz — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 19, 2022

(context for you non-NHL fans here)

Going back through the post-game tweets for previous wins I didn’t see any references to the Florida State Seminoles’ #NewBlood after the Orange won in Tallahassee so maybe this was merely coincidence. However if Syracuse does want to embrace the pettiness then we’ve got some ideas for upcoming opponents should the Orange prevail:

The Duke Blue Devils use “The Brotherhood” and hey Syracuse has actual brothers on the team, how about that.

For the NC State Wolfpack and their #GoPack, you could utilize the Hurricanes’ storm surge for an “Orange wave swamps Raleigh”.

The Louisville Cardinals could simply be handled with an Uno Skip picture.

We are certainly available to help out with other ideas and don’t worry about sportsmanship. This is all just harmless twitter fun...as long as Syracuse is the team winning of course otherwise such behavior is in poor taste.