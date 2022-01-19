Syracuse men’s basketball’s top moments at Cameron Indoor Stadium

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to head to face the Duke Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium we decided to look back at some of the most memorable moments since Syracuse joined the ACC. It’ll be final time the Cameron Crazies will get to watch Michael William Krzyzewski face off against his friend James Arthur Boeheim and we’ll see if the game can provide us another moment to remember.

The Orange have a 2-4 record at Cameron since they joined the ACC and along the way we’ve experienced these moments:

The Ejection

Many think this was the first appearance of the Jim Boeheim Jacket Toss but Boeheim maintained some impeccable sleeve control as he went ballistic over this charge call on C.J. Fair.

Roberson Soars and Slams

Tyler Roberson elevates and throws down this one-handed lob from Michael Gbinije and suddenly Cameron got really quiet. I mean just look at that screen capture to see where Roberson’s at when he catches that ball.....with his left hand!!!!

Zion Drivin’ Dolezaj Flyin’

Zion Williamson made a big impact on the ACC during his one season at Duke. Perhaps no impact was greater than the one he made on Marek Dolezaj on this play from 2019. The collision was so violent that syracuse.com decided to take that deeper look at the physics involved. We hope Marek got extra slices after that game.

Hughes’ Heave

During that same 2019 game, Elijah Hughes took a harmless in-bounds pass at the end of the first half. After fumbling it towards the sideline Hughes launched a three-quarter court bomb straight through the bottom of the net. Watch the replays and tell us who had your favorite reaction? Was it Oshae Brissett just kind of casually standing then running over? How about Tyus Battle who starts running for someone to celebrate with and realizes Hughes is behind him? Or is it the stunned Crazies just standing there with mouths open wondering what just happened?

Before you even post the comment about John Gillon’s shot remember that was in the Dome. These moments are specific to Cameron so we didn’t forget that one. Will we get a new moment to add to this list on Saturday? Early odds would have a Boeheim ejection as the favorite but maybe we’ll be shocked one more time before Coach K retires.