Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Seven named preseason All-Americans

I knew there’s a reason the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is thought of as one of the best teams in the country heading into the 2022 season.

Turns out it’s because they have a bunch of really good players.

On Tuesday, seven Syracuse players were named to Inside Lacrosse’s preseason All-American team. That number ties SU for second-most in the country with Boston College behind only North Carolina (nine).

Congratulations to our Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America First and Second Team honorees!



Emily Hawryschuk

Meaghan Tyrrell

Sarah Cooper

Sam Swart — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) January 18, 2022

Congratulations to our Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America Honorable Mention honorees!



Megan Carney

Emma Tyrrell

Emma Ward — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) January 18, 2022

The Orange put three players on the first-team in graduate student Emily Hawryschuk, senior Meaghan Tyrrell and senior Sarah Cooper, while graduate student Sam Swart earned second-team honors.

Additionally, senior Meg Carney, junior Emma Tyrrell and sophomore Emma Ward were all honorable mention selections.

SU’s three first-teamers are the second-most behind North Carolina’s astonishing five, meaning over a third of the first team resides in Chapel Hill. But three ain’t too shabby if you ask me.

Emphasizing the overall strength of the ACC versus the rest of the nation, 10 of the 13 players on the first-team belong to the ACC.

As for Syracuse, six of their seven selections are for offensive players, which emphasizes just how incredibly strong the Orange offense should be this season. They’re all starters, which means that six of SU’s seven offensive starters received All-American nods. That’s just silly.

Lacrosse season is making its way towards us, as we are now just over three weeks away from the first game of the Kayla Treanor era for the women’s lacrosse program. The Orange will host Stanford on Friday, February 11 as they kick off their campaign to win their elusive first national championship.