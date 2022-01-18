GameThread: Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4) vs. Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team looks to end its skid, losing four of its last five games all by five points or less — by facing the Clemson Tigers tonight in the Carrier Dome.

The Tigers also come into the dome reeling, having lost three of its last four, including its most recent home loss to Boston College. These teams both sit at 2-4 in the ACC. The winner will move into ninth place in the league while the loser will drop to 13th.

Hope you grabbed your late-night coffee, energy drink, dome dog or whatever the heck else works for keeping your eyes open this late into a weeknight, you diehard fan, you.

Syracuse opened as a three point favorite over Clemson. The Tigers own the series edge 7-5 all-time, having won three of the last four meetings against the Orange.

As always, this is your gamethread so leave your pre- and in-game comments below.