Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4) vs. Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4)

Day & Time: Tuesday, January 18, 9 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Will be updated morning of game from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 7-5, Clemson

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: December 2, 1960 featured the first game between the two programs. The Tigers, led by head coach Press Maravich, won 78-67 over the Orange during the Kent State Tournament to start the season. Pete Chudy led Syracuse with 19 points.

Last Meeting: The offense from either team wasn’t pretty, with Clemson shooting under 34% from the field last time these two teams played on March 3, 2021. Alan Griffin exploded in the second half and led the team with 22 points to drive the Orange to a 64-54 victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,091-418) | Clemson - Brad Brownell (12th year, 211-157)

Coach Bio: Brownell played his collegiate basketball at D-III DePauw before moving into coaching. His first job was as an assistant for his hometown university in Evansville for a season. Brownell then moved to the University of Indianapolis for two seasons before joining the staff at UNC Wilmington. He would later become the head coach of the Seahawks in 2002 and went to two NCAA tournaments with the program in four seasons. Brownell then took the head coaching job at Wright State. He led the Raiders to an NCAA tournament appearance in his first season and won at least 20 games in each of his four seasons with Wright State.

Brownell took the head coaching job at Clemson in 2010 and much like his previous two jobs, led the Tigers to an NCAA tournament appearance in his first season with the team. The Tigers have made two NCAA tournament appearances under Brownell.

Last Year: Clemson went into the ACC tournament with a 16-6 record and the fifth seed in the conference. However, the season ended for the Tigers in disappointing fashion. Clemson lost in the first round of the ACC tournament to the 13-seed Miami. The Tigers still got a seven-seed in the NCAA tournament, but was upset in the first round by 10-seed Rutgers.

Last Game: Clemson led by as much as 23 against Boston College on Saturday, but the Eagles battled back with a big run of their own. Eventually BC took a five-point lead in the final minutes that the Tigers couldn’t quite cut into. That led to a 70-68 loss for Clemson.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Al-Amir Dawes is set up to be the guy that takes advantage of Syracuse’s defensive woes. He may only be shooting 40.9% from the floor, but he shoots 40.2% from three.

If Syracuse Wins: By rule, Clemson unfortunately wins the next football game.

If Syracuse Loses: By rule, Syracuse fortunately wins the next football game.

Fun Fact: With Cole Swider’s great game on Saturday against Florida State, the Orange now have three players in the top-10 in the ACC in three-point field goals made. Joe Girard leads the way in first place with 47. Buddy Boeheim is tied with Dawes for fourth with 41 and Swider is in ninth with 38.