FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Clemson

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. At this point #jokesandgarbage might be the only way we get through the rest of this Syracuse Orange ACC Basketball season so let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Location: Clemson, SC

Students: 20,074 students who still want Dabo to run the hoops program as well

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

You can take away a man’s horrible sports coats but you can’t force him to dress any better on the sideline. Brad Brownell loves these khakis more than the OG Jake from State Farm.

Last week Jim Boeheim said he was glad he didn’t have to wear a sports coat on the sideline and that maybe he’d start throwing towels. With a record of 8-9 he shouldn’t wait any longer.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

Clemson might wear orange. They might wear gray. They might wear purple. At least the Orange are going to wear something we can agree looks good.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #ClemsonGRIT

Syracuse doesn’t want to participate but we’re keeping this so you can see what other schools are doing. If you blow a 23-point lead at home against Boston College you really shouldn’t call yourself gritty.

Advantage: Push

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

NLEX Road Warriors- PBA-Governors Cup (KJ McDaniels) vs Phoenix Fuel Masters- PBA-Governors Cup (Paul Harris)

We’ll keep it in the PBA Governors Cup for this one and as much as we love Paul Harris you can’t go against a team named Road Warriors....what a rush!!!!!!!

Advantage: Clemson

Prediction:

It’s a late game with no students in a stretch of miserable weather. This game is not going to feature much in terms of atmosphere. The frustration is mounting for Jim Boeheim so the opportunity for a memorable sideline explosion is high. Watch this be the game where the Orange set a new school record with 20 made three-pointers on their way to a convincing win that no one wants to talk about because Benny Williams only plays 17 seconds more than Paddy Casey.