Syracuse men’s basketball vs Clemson: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4) men’s basketball team is back in action to face the Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4) tonight at 9:00 pm. Syracuse is hoping to bounce back from the loss to Florida State while Clemson blew a 21-point lead at home to Boston College in their last game.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen tonight. And if you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 73, Clemson 65

I think the Orange are going to do this dance with .500 the rest of the way. This roster is stuck in limbo and there’s no easy fix. Some people want more Symir Torrance at the point but are you benching Jimmy Boeheim or Joe Girard? Will Benny Williams find the floor? Can Syracuse stop going long stretches without feeding the ball inside? It’s not fun to watch but with Clemson coming in off a terrible loss this is an opportunity for Syracuse to get some positive vibes going before they head to Duke.

Szuba

Clemson 75, Syracuse 72

Clemson comes into this contest having lost three of its last four and in desperate search of a win. Syracuse will have to defend the perimeter against this Tigers team that shoots it 38.4% from outside. But, as we know, the zone has been the weak point for this Syracuse team — not to mention giving up 60% outside shooting to FSU on Saturday. I do think Syracuse will have an easier time scoring against this Clemson team than in years past, but ultimately the Tigers score from inside and out and Syracuse continues to lose close games late.

Zeke

Syracuse 76, Clemson 70

Currently Clemson and the Orange are tied for tenth in the ACC rankings, each with a 2-4 conference record. A problem for Syracuse heading into this game is the Tigers’ strong perimeter defense, as they have help opposing teams to a 31.7 3-point percentage so far this season. While Syracuse is struggling to find their footing with a weak bench and foul troubles, this game feels like a tune up with Syracuse having the offensive edge and Clemson having the defensive edge on the Orangemen. I expect the Orange to come out on top tonight and end their three-game homestead on a strong note.

Christian

Clemson 73, Syracuse 72

The worrying thing about Clemson is that the Tigers are the perfect “average” team. Clemson doesn’t do anything particularly well, but at the same time the Tigers aren’t bad in one area of the game. Clemson ranks practically in the middle of almost all ACC statistical categories. The biggest advantage Clemson will probably exploit is rebounding, and overpowering Jesse Edwards to grab a couple of extra boards combined with the Tigers face-guarding ball handlers is a bad combination for the Orange.

*****************************************************************************************************Now let us know what you think will happen tonight.