Syracuse track and field kicks off 2022 at Virginia Tech

Casual fans were focused on Sean Tucker’s debut for the Syracuse Orange indoor track and field team. The All-American running back was the first Syracuse scholarship football player to compete for the track and field teams since Shane Raupers (h/t Charley Loeb, yes the same RGLCL of Nunes lore). Tucker ended up 13th in the 60m dash in a time of 7.01 which isn’t bad for someone three years removed from his last meet.

Trei Thorogood was 8th in the 60m dash (6.85) and 6th in the 200m dash (22.09) while the highlight of the meet on the men’s side came in the 60m hurdles. Transfer Jaheem Hayles won the event in a time of 7.90, which is a top-25 time in the country this year. His teammates Isaiah Lewis (8.10) and Anthony Vasquez (8.15) were fifth and seventh respectively.

For the Syracuse women Shaleah Colaire was 4th in the 60m hurdles (8.56). Kayhnia James was 10th in the 200m (25.34) and 13th in the 60m dash (7.75). The Orange 4x400m relay of Kennedy Tarley, Colaire, Janelle Pottinger and Jana Riley took sixth in a time of 3:51.09.

Syracuse will be back in action in two weeks when the team will split between meets at Boston University and Cornell.