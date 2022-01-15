Syracuse football recruiting: Four-star DE Francois Nolton commits to Orange

After a relatively light haul from early signing day, there was some expectation that the Syracuse Orange would still add to its recruiting class of 2022. That came true on Saturday evening when DE Francois Nolton Jr. committed to the Orange. The Miami native announced his decision after visiting Central New York this weekend.

Nolton is ranked four stars by ESPN. The defensive end was previously committed to Florida before decommitting in December. Nolton received interest from a number of notable Power Five programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State and more.

Nolton’s addition to the Orange class of 2022 is a big one for a multitude of reasons. He immediately jumps up as the top recruit in Syracuse’s recruiting class this year. The position Nolton plays is important as well with massive turnover on the defensive line. Every starter in Josh Black, Cody Roscoe and McKinley Williams is gone from the Orange as well as some key backups in Kingsley Jonathan and Curtis Harper. Nolton could find himself in a prime position to start or at least get on the two-deep by the time he steps on campus.

Syracuse now has 14 players committed to the class of 2022 along with Nolton and three transfers in Bralyn Oliver, Juwaun Price and Dan Villari. Nolton becomes the third defensive line addition along with Belizaire Bassette and Denis Jaquez.

Welcome to Syracuse, Francois! Glad to see the single-digit weather on Saturday didn’t faze you. Here’s his tape here: