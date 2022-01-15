Game thread: Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3) vs Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will look to build a winning streak as the Florida State Seminoles visit the Carrier Dome for the second meeting between these teams. Syracuse won the first game 63-60 in a game that featured pretty poor shooting from both sides.

It’s a frigid but sunny day in Central New York and we’ll see if the offenses can find more success than they did in Tallahassee. Both of these teams were expected to be competing for a NCAA Tournament bid so this one is important as they try and work their way back into the discussion.

Since it’s Wildcard Weekend let’s put some #NunesBucks props out there. Will Buddy Boeheim out-score the Raiders today? Will Syracuse have more assists than Mac Jones completions tonight? Which will be higher- Ja’Marr Chase touchdowns or Jon Bol Ajak points/rebounds?

