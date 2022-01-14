Syracuse basketball: ACC reschedules Georgia Tech, Notre Dame games

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a pair of changes to the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball schedule on Friday night.

The league has rescheduled the Syracuse-Georgia Tech game for Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. That’s a home game which will air on RSN. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 29, but was postponed as Syracuse was on a pause as 14 of 20 team members tested positive for covid.

As such, the league has since moved Syracuse’s road game at Notre Dame from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, now a Wednesday night game, with a game time and television network to be determined at a later date.

Georgia Tech is 7-8 on the year with a 1-4 conference record after finishing fourth in the league and winning the ACC Tournament a season ago. Notre Dame, on the other hand, is off to a 10-5 start with a 4-1 conference record. The Irish are surging of late, having won six straight games.