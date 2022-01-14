An encore for the Boeheim Family Reunion Tour?

Syracuse Orange fans got some surprising news last evening during Jim Boeheim’s weekly coaching show. During the show Jim disclosed that Syracuse is going to petition the NCAA for a 5th year of eligibility for Jimmy Boeheim. Since the Ivy League cancelled the 2020-21 season none of their athletes automatically received the “COVID year” that other Division One have.

Jimmy’s return would likely put the final nail in any Jim Boeheim retirement rumors but it doesn’t mean the whole family is back as Jim said he didn’t think it was a realistic possibility we’d see every eligible player return to Syracuse.

While Jimmy coming back would be great news to a Syracuse team bringing in five newcomers in 2022, Jim also gave fans a big splash of cold water on their hopes and dreams when he brought up possible transfers.

“You don’t know. John Bol, Frank could leave. You just don’t know who’s going to be here. Benny. He’s trying to work through this, but maybe he gets upset. Who knows? You really don’t know in today’s world how many guys you’re going to have.”

We know that John Bol Ajak was in the transfer portal last spring and that Frank Anselem considered the option as well, but floating Benny Williams’ name out there the same week he said he had no intention of leaving will certain keep Syracuse fans on edge.

We’ll keep monitoring this situation for updates and we’ll also keep a close eye on the sideline where there might not be a Jim Boeheim Jacket Toss, but maybe a Jim Boeheim Towel Toss in the future