FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Florida State

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. New year. New leadership. Some ridiculous previews of Syracuse Orange ACC Basketball games. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Students: 32,881 students who still find it weird to be fully focused on basketball in December

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

It’s all Mike Brey’s fault that we miss out on Smooth Lenny Ham on the sidelines again this year. Might be that his mock turtleneck was the key to Florida State’s success.

Jim Boeheim probably sends Mike Brey a thank you text on every gameday. Wonder what happens to all the money he spent on custom suits now that he’s just going team-issued gear?

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

The Orange need to get involved with Nike’s N7 program. These are incredible.

Not 1...

Not 2...

Not 3...



EIGHT STRAIGHT WINS OVER MIAMI‼️#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/oEZtV123oD — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 12, 2022

Advantage: Florida State

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #NewBlood

Syracuse doesn’t want to participate but we’re keeping this so you can see what other schools are doing. FSU turned over a good portion of their key players so this is a pretty appropriate choice.

Advantage: Florida State

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

KK Partizan- Serbian KLS (Balsa Koprivika) vs AEK Athens- Greek HEBA A1 (Andy Rautinsj)

We’re pitting James’ favorite former ‘Nole against his favorite former Orange beard

Two of the best Cuse' men up North. My man @justyn_knight with Cuse' baller Andy Rautins. Just need his Dad & Cuse' alum @LeoRautins with some wine to toast. #Orange4Life pic.twitter.com/W8GfaVbU2U — World Express (@worldexpress) January 5, 2022

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

What’s the most Syracuse thing that could happen in this one? The Orange win and start climbing above .500 raising hopes that the season is turning around? The Orange lose to a team they’ve beaten and go back to .500 and lighting up the comment section with head coach candidate discussions? You thought you were out but Jimmy Boeheim sucks you back in with some late game free throws.