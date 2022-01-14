Syracuse men’s basketball vs Florida State: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3) men’s basketball team returns home to face the Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2) on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm. Syracuse is hoping to win their second straight ACC home game while Florida State is coming off a last-second win over Miami

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen in tomorrow’s game. And if you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 71, Florida State 68

Neither team shot the ball well in the first meeting but the Orange used a strong performance on the boards to leave Tallahassee with a win. That and the team’s recent focus on rebounding bodes well for sneaking past the Seminoles at home. If we see Syracuse get open looks early for Buddy Boeheim like they did against Pitt this could be a fun afternoon.

Szuba

Florida State 80, Syracuse 77

This meeting should be a higher scoring affair than the first time around, only because I don’t think Florida State will shoot over 30 threes and Buddy Boeheim will score more than six points. The Syracuse defense showed marginal signs of improvement in the second half against Pittsburgh, but my better judgement tells me it was against a poor Panther offense. This time, Florida State owns the paint and the glass and although Syracuse will shoot it well from beyond the arc, the Noles interior play is just a bit too much to overcome. FSU by three.

Christian

Syracuse 71, Florida State 68

You’d expect this game to go drastically different, especially from Florida State’s side since they’ve seen the 1-1-3 now. However, the Seminoles don’t have enough offense to keep up with the Orange. Yes, FSU should probably hit more threes than the December meeting. However, I don’t think that the Seminoles can find enough long-range shots to sink the Orange. A more focused Jesse Edwards as well could be the difference in this game.

Zeke

Syracuse 70, Florida State 66

After a brutal three game losing streak, Syracuse finally got back on the right track beating the University of Pittsburgh Panthers Tuesday night at the Carrier Dome. The Orange currently sit with an 8-8 record on the season with a 2-3 record for conference play. To this date, Syracuse’s only two conference wins have come from Tuesday nights win and beating the Florida State Seminoles 63-60 on December 4th 2021. This game ultimately came down to the wire, but the Orange were able to hang on for the victory. Since then the Seminoles have won four out of their past six games, including a win against the University of Miami in their last game on Tuesday night. I expect the Orange to ride their momentum from Tuesday nights win and secure their third conference win of the season against a team looking revenge their loss from earlier in the season.