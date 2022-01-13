Our 2nd Jim Boeheim sideline fashion update of the Syracuse basketball season

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim likes to downplay how much he pays attention to analytics but our research would seem to indicate otherwise. As we saw with The Official Jim Boeheim Jacket Toss Tracker™ Boeheim doesn’t want you to think he’s relying on the statistics but he’s well aware of them.

Jim Boeheim Sideline Fashion Statistics Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L W-L Home Road/Neutral Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 2-2 2-2 1-1 1-1 Grey 3-4 3-4 3-1 0-3 White 3-2 3-2 2-0 1-2 Block S 7-5 7-5 6-1 1-4 Script 0-2 0-2 0-1 0-1 No logo 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 2-2 2-2 1-1 1-0 Blue Script 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Grey Block S 3-2 3-2 3-0 0-2 Grey Script 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 Grey No Logo 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 White Block S 2-1 2-1 2-0 0-1 White Script 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 White No Logo 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-0

While we patiently wait for the Orange Head Coach to break out an Orange 1⁄ 4 zip we see that Jim’s gone to the grey early and often. Is he trying to make up for the painted over concrete Dome walls or pay homage to the Syracuse winter sky? The bland look has been successful at home especially when paired with the Block S logo.

You’ll also notice that the best looking sideline apparel that Boeheim has worn this year is 0-2 and unlikely to see the lights of another arena this season. What we don’t know yet is if Boeheim will prevent any Syracuse fans from purchasing this incredible crewneck during hoops season

With the Orange looking to turn things around with a winning streak we don’t think we’ll be seeing Jim going script for a while. Will he go back to the blue after Tuesday’s win or will the predicted cold temperatures this week mean the touch of grey returns? No matter what our staff will be prepared to track the impact of Boeheim’s fashion choices on Syracuse’s record.