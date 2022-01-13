Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Louisville: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-7, 1-3) vs. No. 3 Louisville Cardinals (13-1, 3-0)

Day & Time: Thursday, January 13, 7 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: 15-7, Louisville

Current Streak: 3, Louisville

First Meeting: The Orange and the Cardinals first met in November 1986, with Syracuse earning a 73-62 win at home.

Last Meeting: Louisville came away with a 72-59 victory in the semifinals of the 2021 ACC Tournament in Greensboro. Four Orange players were on the floor for at least 39 minutes. Emily Engstler paced Syracuse with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 8-7) | Louisville - Jeff Walz (15th season, 398-109)

Coach Bio: Walz played college basketball at Northern Kentucky before getting into coaching. His first assistant gig was a stop was at Western Kentucky for the 1996-97 season before going to Nebraska for three seasons. He was an assistant at Minnesota for the 2001-02 season before taking the same role at Maryland.

Walz stayed at Maryland for four seasons, winning a national title in 2007. After the title run, he accepted the job at Louisville, where he’s been since. Walz has only missed the NCAA Tournament twice in his 14 completed seasons, and one of those years was due to COVID. He hasn’t ascended to the top of the mountain at Louisville, but some of his teams have come close.

The Cardinals were NCAA Runners-Up in 2009 and 2013 and again made the Final Four in 2018.

Last Year: It was a pretty successful year, even by Louisville standards. The Cardinals finished 26-4, won the ACC regular-season title, and made the Elite Eight as a 2-seed, losing to top-seeded Stanford.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: The Cardinals are a ridiculously deep team, with 10 players getting legitimate minutes. We’ll give the honor to Hailey Van Lith, a highly-touted recruit from the class of 2020. Van Lith is averaging a shade over 11 points per game but has yet to find her touch from deep. She’s only shooting 25 percent from three this season but that number will surely go up.

If Syracuse Wins: It would be a huge surprise and wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense. But hey, that’s college basketball.

If Syracuse Loses: The Orange fall back to .500 and will likely have a difficult time with maintaining a winning record for the rest of the season.

Fun Fact: We have another former Orange player on an ACC roster. Former Syracuse standout Emily Engstler is now a member of the Cardinals and ranks third on the team in scoring and leads the team in rebounding. She was a double-double machine for the Orange, and so far this season, she’s served the same purpose for the Cardinals. She could be in line for a big game against her former team.