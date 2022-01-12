 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: King of the Road

The podcast you’ve potentially complained about is about to undergo some major changes...

By John Cassillo and Dan Lyons
TNIAAP

Well, guess we’re just going to rip the band-aid off. This is the final episode of the podcast in its current form, as John’s departing the site. So despite focus on Syracuse Orange-related things, there’s also a lot of looking back at the past 429 (!!!) episodes of this show and what’s made it so fun for us to do each week.

  • Some of our favorite running bits over the years
  • Syracuse’s new quarterback and how he might fit in
  • Alright, so can Orange men’s basketball even finish above .500 this year?
  • CAN Cal get right back in this?
  • Just how weird it is that we’ve been doing this for over eight years...
  • Of course, we have to mention Tulane one more time
  • What’s ahead for this pod (and us)
  • Want more beer?: Follow John and Dan on Untappd

