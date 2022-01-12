Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: King of the Road

Well, guess we’re just going to rip the band-aid off. This is the final episode of the podcast in its current form, as John’s departing the site. So despite focus on Syracuse Orange-related things, there’s also a lot of looking back at the past 429 (!!!) episodes of this show and what’s made it so fun for us to do each week.
- Some of our favorite running bits over the years
- Syracuse’s new quarterback and how he might fit in
- Alright, so can Orange men’s basketball even finish above .500 this year?
- CAN Cal get right back in this?
- Just how weird it is that we’ve been doing this for over eight years...
- Of course, we have to mention Tulane one more time
- What’s ahead for this pod (and us)
