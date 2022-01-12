Syracuse men’s lacrosse: What are the Orange’s national championship odds?

Can you smell it? Lacrosse season is just around the corner.

In fact, we got one step closer yesterday when DraftKings Sportsbook released their opening odds for the 2022 Division I men's lacrosse national championship. Thanks to our old buddy, former TNIAAM contributor Chris Jastrzembski for throwing this up on Twitter:

Ladies and gentlemen...courtesy of @DKSportsbook...



The 2022 Division I men's lacrosse national championship odds (excluding NJ schools). pic.twitter.com/ghMI66dC8U — Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) January 12, 2022

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team comes in tied for the seventh best odds to win the title at +1400 with the Denver Pioneers.

Although the Orange have the seventh best early odds in the entire country, they still come in last of the five ACC teams. The other four are all in the top-5.

Defending champs Virginia open as co-favorites with Maryland at +500. Duke is right behind them at +550, while North Carolina comes in at +650. Notre Dame is +750, followed by Georgetown at +1100. After SU and Denver at +1400, the top-10 is rounded out with Yale and Princeton, both at +1600.

Taking a look at SU’s schedule, seven of their 14 games are against teams in the top-5 of the odds, while three more Orange opponents are tied for 13th best odds at +3000. Those opponents are Johns Hopkins, Cornell and Army West Point.

‘Cuse’s four remaining opponents are all further down the list: Albany (+7500), Hobart (+13000), Stony Brook (+13000) and Holy Cross (+25000).

The 2022 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season gets underway on Saturday, February 12th at 12:30 PM when the Orange host Holy Cross in Gary Gait’s first game as head coach of the men’s lacrosse program.