Syracuse football: QB Dan Villari transfers from Michigan to Orange

Whether you choose to be distracted by Syracuse Orange basketball or not, to quote fellow TNIAAM writers Andy Pregler and Steve Haller, “It’s always college football season.” That statement rang true on Tuesday night as QB Dan Villari announced on his Instagram that he will transfer from Michigan to Syracuse.

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from Michigan QB transfer Dan Villari pic.twitter.com/1ZvXMulliT — Christian De Guzman (@CTDeGuz) January 12, 2022

Villari is a New York kid, graduating from Plainedge High School in Massapequa. He played in four games during two seasons with Michigan, completing one pass on three attempts for 26 yards. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and the No. 14 player in his class from New York via 247Sports. He also was a first-team All-State and All-Long Island selection during his high school days.

The addition of Villari is important for the Orange just to have some depth and a little added experience in the quarterback room. Syracuse only has three scholarship QBs on its roster in Garrett Shrader, JaCobian Morgan and Justin Lamson. The Orange had five scholarship signal callers to start the 2021 season before Tommy DeVito and Dillon Markiewicz entered the transfer portal. Syracuse has also yet to secure a commitment from a high school recruit in the class of 2022.

Welcome Dan to Syracuse! Check out some of his winter workout tapes here: