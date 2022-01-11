GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9, 1-3)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will look to end a three game slide as the Pittsburgh Panthers visit the Carrier Dome for the first of two meetings between these former Big East foes.

Syracuse owns the all-time series 73-46. Syracuse has won seven of the last nine meetings, but the Panthers swept this series last year.

With identical 1-3 conference records, both teams are in desperate need of a league win — or any win, for that matter. Syracuse is a 10.5 point favorite in this matchup with KenPom predicting a 77-66 Orange win.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.