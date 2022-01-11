FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Pittsburgh

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange move back into the 2021-22 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Students: 19,017 students who are praying Kenny Pickett is the next QB of the Steelers

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Jeff Capel was a star at Duke. He should have more swag than this shouldn’t he?

Jim Boeheim says he doesn’t worry about analytics but he hasn’t worn a script Syracuse crewneck since the team went to 0-2 with them.

Advantage: Syracuse because statistics > swaglessness

Uniforms:

At least one of these schools isn’t going to let some losses stop them from wearing script.

Advantage: Pitt

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #H2P/#ZooEra/#UncommonCourage

Not sure why Pitt has the #H2P in their tweets but the other two in their twitter bio. Honestly either #H2P or #ZooEra are good enough on their own.

Advantage: Push

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

BM Slam Stal Ostrow WLKP-Polish EBL (Mike Yong) vs Turk Telekom- Turkish BSL (Tyler Ennis)

Slam Stal’s logo alone means this one is a no-brainer.

Advantage: Pittsburgh

Prediction:

Before the game Jim Boeheim asks Jeff Capel how come he wasn’t picked to replace Coach K. Boeheim then turns and walks away leaving Capel to spend the entire game wondering himself why Jon Scheyer was handed the job. He fails to adjust his offense to attack the high post of the Orange zone and Syracuse waltzes to a double-digit win over the Panthers.