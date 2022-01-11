Syracuse men’s basketball vs Pittsburgh: TNIAAM Predictions and Poll

The Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3) men’s basketball team returns home to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9, 1-3) on Tuesday at 7:00 pm. Syracuse is hoping to stop their three-game losing streak while Pitt is coming off a win against Boston College over the weekend.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen in tonight’s game. And if you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 83, Pittsburgh 67

The Panthers are one of the worst offenses in the country so even the porous Orange defense should be able to contain them. If Syracuse can find the range from deep early on, this one will be a good confidence boost for the struggling squad. This is a good opportunity for Syracuse to get more minutes for Benny Williams as the freshman has looked more confident on the floor lately.

Zeke

Syracuse 76, Pittsburgh 70

Syracuse played well last game against Wake Forest until overtime where they shot 1-8 from the field and lost 77-74. Pittsburgh last played on January 8th and beat the Boston College Eagles 69-67, behind forward John Hugley’s huge 32 point, 13 rebound, double-double. While both teams have struggled this season, Syracuse should come out on top of this game, as the Orange look to expose the Panthers weak perimeter defense who allow opponents to shoot nearly 35% from distance.

Szuba

Syracuse 81, Pittsburgh 62

Syracuse is reeling at the moment with three consecutive losses, but it hasn’t quite had the bottom of the bag fall out the way it has at Pittsburgh. The Panthers don’t do much well on either side of the ball and the offense should struggle even against this porous Orange zone. That leads me to believe that Syracuse won’t have much trouble scoring the ball as defensive stops and rebounds turn into points the other way even in a slower-paced game. Syracuse bounces back with a lopsided, much-needed win at home.

Christian

Syracuse 74, Pitt 67

Pitt is not good offensively. They’re one-dimensional and should be easy to game-plan against. The problem is that the Panthers will be physical and aggressive. That doesn’t bode well for Syracuse, as the scoring might be slow for both teams. However, Pitt probably won’t have enough scoring to get past the Orange. Home cooking should help Syracuse get comfortable on the court again.