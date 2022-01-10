Troy Nunes is an Absolute LiveCast: Smash that panic button

The first full week of 2022 was a doozy for the Syracuse Orange. The women’s basketball team and men’s basketball team went winless, and for the men, it was in particularly painful fashion. With the Orange men sub .500 for the first time in a very long time, things are a bit bleak, so this week’s show is not for the faint of heart.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hoped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast, the guys talked about...

Technical difficulties, so you miss my tirade against ties.

We have to eat our vegetables and talk Men’s Basketball, who is having a historically bad season (by Syracuse standards) and it’s sad.

Miami game first: how and why do Syracuse struggle in the second half?

Jesse Edwards is very good. Joe Girard at a great game! But the Boeheims struggled. Not great.

Now to the Wake game: ugh.

Size matters, unfortunately.

Is a fix coming for the Men’s basketball team?

Syracuse football coaching search continues for assistants

Time to talk about the ‘Croots! (Football recruiting talk for those that aren’t twitter brained)

Syracuse football future schedule

