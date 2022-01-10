ACC men’s basketball power rankings: We have a new #1

It’s been a wild ACC men’s basketball season and with teams coming back from pauses and re-taking the court we are going to see more movement in our power rankings. How far do the Syracuse Orange drop after an 0-2 week? Let’s get to the list....

1) Miami Hurricanes: (13-3 Last week: 2nd)

If you’re undefeated in ACC play and you win in Cameron you get the top spot. Miami should find their way into the top 25 and they are exceeding pre-season expectations so far. Can they maintain?

2) Duke Blue Devils- (12-2 Last week: 1st)

Duke struggled on the offensive end against Miami. Too many possessions resulted in quick shots from deep instead of working the ball inside.....a theme that should sound familiar to Orange fans.

3) Wake Forest Demon Deacons- (13-3 Last week: 4th)

Wake goes 2-0 at home without Daivien Williamson including somehow stealing one from the Orange. They keep finding ways to win and they’ll keep themselves in post-season discussions.

4) North Carolina Tar Heels: (11-4 Last week: 3rd)

Weird week for the Tar Heels as they lost at Notre Dame then came home and blew out a Virginia team which had been rolling. Talent wise this is probably the 2nd-best team in the league but the consistency is lacking.

5) Louisville Cardinals (10-5 Last week: 5th)

I don’t know what to make of the next seven teams to be honest with you. The glob is threatening to expand as Pitt keeps playing close games...can anyone stop it?

6) Virginia Cavaliers (9-6 Last week: 9th)

Virginia was building momentum before facing UNC. We’ll bump them up a little bit because unlike others they didn’t drop a game they should have won.

7) Clemson Tigers (10-5 Last week: 8th)

Lost to Virginia but beat NC State. Almost everyone in the ACC wanted to go 1-1 this week. That’s not really helping anyone’s NCAA resume.

8) Florida State Seminoles (8-5 Last week: 7th)

The talent seems to be there but the results aren’t. It’s getting late early for the Seminoles.

9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-5 Last week: 11th)

Well Mike Brey’s group won both their games last week and if they can take care of Clemson and Virginia Tech this week they’ll see a bigger rise next Monday.

10) Syracuse Orange (7-8 Last week: 10th)

Syracuse lost two road games they should have won but they hold steady here because none of the remaining teams did enough to move them. The Orange get two home games that they have to win.

11) Virginia Tech Hokies (8-6 Last week: 6th)

One of two teams without a conference win so far, the Hokies have found a way to be the most disappointing team in the most disappointing conference.

12) NC State Wolfpack (8-8 Last week: 12th)

Dereon Seabron should be in First-Team All-American discussion since he’s averaging 20 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He’s the player most likely to ruin some NCAA chances the next two months.

13) Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9 Last week: 15th)

Pitt got a win over Boston College and that’s enough for our voters to get them out of the basement this week.

14) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: (6-8 Last week: 13th)

The only thing more ridiculous than Josh Pastner’s face shield is being winless in the ACC despite playing three home games.

15) Boston College Eagles: (6-7 Last week: 14th)

Yes it was a road loss but losing against Pitt anywhere sends you right to the bottom. Basketball in Boston just ain’t what it used to be.

*************************************************************************************************

Where did we go wrong this week? Is anyone going to emerge from the middle of the pack to play into NCAA Tournament consideration?