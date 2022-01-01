GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-5, 1-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 1-1)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team gets set for its third game of the week, this time starting conference play in earnest as the Virginia Cavaliers visit the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse is just 6-10 against Virginia all-time. The Cavaliers have won six of the last seven meetings. The Hoos swept the series last season, including an 81-58 throbbing inside JPJ and a 72-69 win in the ACC Tournament.

Thanks, Reece Beekman.

But Virginia is particularly challenged on the offensive end this season (what people usually think of when they think of Virginia but in actuality this year), which has resulted in a middling 7-5 record to match Syracuse. However, the style of play remains — as does Kihei Clarke — for Tony Bennett. Expect a slow paced slog and a gritty packline defense in this one. Syracuse is a three point favorite this time around and the over/under is set at 128.5.

