Syracuse women’s basketball game against Florida State postponed due to COVID-19

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball game on January 2 against Florida State has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Seminoles program.

Both teams played on Thursday night, with Orange suffering a blowout loss at UNC and Florida State falling in overtime at Wake Forest. Syracuse played with only seven available players, while 11 Seminoles saw action on Thursday. The Orange were one player away from having to pause, but according to Syracuse University, the problems arose from Florida State.

Men’s and women’s college basketball have seen a spike in postponements and cancelations related to COVID. The Orange had a game with Siena on December 22 canceled because of problems within the Saints program.

Syracuse’s first game of the new year will now come on January 6 on the road against Boston College. With six days between now and then, the Orange will hope to get back to full health.