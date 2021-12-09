Our first Jim Boeheim Sideline Fashion update for 21-22

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to take on the Georgetown Hoyas it’s time to break into more analytics discussion and give you the stats you need to know. Of course we’re talking about the Jim Boeheim Sideline Fashion Statistics (JBSFS).

We know that the casual sideline look is likely here to stay and already this year we’ve seen a variety of looks from the Syracuse Head Coach. Perhaps it was an homage to Lou Carnesseca while playing at MSG but Jim went with the crewneck look against Villanova. It was also his first script Syracuse look of the season and if he’s at all superstitious we won’t see this combination again this year. That’s really too bad because it’s a sharp look for the entire coaching staff.

While other coaches went super casual in the Bahamas Jim decided to stay with his pullover but for some reason he went with one without any Syracuse branding. We ventured to have James find out for us but Jim told him “I sent you a birthday message and gave you a water. I’m not answering questions about what I’m wearing unless you pay me”*

*this isn’t an actual quote

As you can see we’ve included the No Logo in our stats. Our staff projects more opportunities for the white Block S moving forward.

Jim Boeheim Sideline Fashion Statistics Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L W-L Home Road/Neutral Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 1-1 1-1 0-1 1-0 Grey 2-2 2-2 2-0 0-2 White 2-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 Block S 4-2 4-2 3-1 1-1 Script 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 No logo 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 1-1 1-1 0-1 1-0 Blue Script 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Grey Block S 2-1 2-1 2-0 0-1 Grey Script 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Grey No Logo 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 White Block S 1-0 1-0 1-0 0-0 White Script 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 White No Logo 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-0

Will we see an Orange version at some point this season? Will Jim coach a game in a comfortable vintage sweatshirt from Homefield Apparel? Whatever he decides our staff will be tracking.