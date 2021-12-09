Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse men’s basketball Villanova recap, ACC lookahead

The worst is over for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team’s gauntlet of a non-conference schedule. With only noted mid-major Georgetown remaining before the team returns home to take on Lehigh and Cornell, Dan and James recap the Villanova game from Tuesday night and the basketball season to date.
Some specifics:
- Late game slip from Syracuse
- Bench concerns
- Getting Benny Williams involved
- Buddy had an off night, should we be concerned?
- Jimmy Boeheim did not have an off night
- Joe Girard has been spectacular from outside
- Beer talk: Ommegang Brewery in Cooperstown
- Center position: The importance of Jesse Edwards and will Bourama Sidibe return?
- Looking ahead to Georgetown and ACC play
