 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse men’s basketball Villanova recap, ACC lookahead

Recapping the basketball team’s loss to Villanova on Tuesday and looking ahead the rest of the way.

By TNIAAM News Desk
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 07 Jimmy V Classic - Syracuse v Villanova Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The worst is over for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team’s gauntlet of a non-conference schedule. With only noted mid-major Georgetown remaining before the team returns home to take on Lehigh and Cornell, Dan and James recap the Villanova game from Tuesday night and the basketball season to date.

Some specifics:

  • Late game slip from Syracuse
  • Bench concerns
  • Getting Benny Williams involved
  • Buddy had an off night, should we be concerned?
  • Jimmy Boeheim did not have an off night
  • Joe Girard has been spectacular from outside
  • Beer talk: Ommegang Brewery in Cooperstown
  • Center position: The importance of Jesse Edwards and will Bourama Sidibe return?
  • Looking ahead to Georgetown and ACC play

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...