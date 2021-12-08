Syracuse will host The Basketball Tournament regional in July 2022

While it’s been a tough 2021 on several fronts for Syracuse Orange-related sports, there have been exceptions as well. One of those includes Boeheim’s Army’s The Basketball Tournament title over the summer, and (at least partially) as a result, the city of Syracuse is now set to host a regional for the 2022 event.

First of all: Look at that damn logo. It’s pretty fantastic, and Syracuse should take some notes for their own future merch across all sports.

But beyond that, Syracuse is set to host a TBT regional from July 22-25 next summer, at SRC Arena. You can even buy them now, which is exciting for those that are in the area and may be expressing concern about the men’s and women’s basketball teams’ abilities to make their respective NCAA Tournament fields. At least attending a couple of these games could be a consolation prize.

Of course, Syracuse is not the only city to host a regional — just the only one we care about. However, if interested, other teams will be playing in Omaha, Cincinnati, Albuquerque and a site TBD on the first weekend. And Wichita, Syracuse, West Virginia and Dayton during the second. Quarterfinals will take place in Wichita on July 28, with additional quarterfinals, the semifinals and championship game all in Dayton from July 29-Aug. 2.