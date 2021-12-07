GameThread: Syracuse Orange (5-3) vs. #6 Villanova Wildcats (6-2)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is nearing the end of its gauntlet of a non-conference schedule as it takes on the Villanova Wildcats from Madison Square Garden momentarily.

As part of the Jimmy V Classic, Syracuse will play the Wildcats for the first time since 2014. These two squads have history with 62 overall meetings between both programs, 11 of which were at the world’s most famous arena (Syracuse owns the MSG edge 7-4).

Villanova is an 8.5 point favorite in this one, boasting one of the better offenses in the country. Syracuse has a top 20 offense of its own, but its defense (or lack thereof) might decided the winner of tonight’s contest.

Consider this the gamethread, so get ready for all the mentions of old Big East lore and leave your pre- and in-game comments below.