Syracuse football will host Notre Dame next October

For the first time in nearly twenty years the Syracuse Orange will play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in football. This morning Notre Dame released their 2022 schedule and we learned that they will visit Syracuse on October 29, 2022

Notre Dame returns to Our House on Oct. 29, 2022.



It'll be our first home game against the Irish since '03.



Details: https://t.co/Uid3B1oAqa pic.twitter.com/M23zMjUuz4 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 7, 2021

That’s right. This game will be played on Ernie Davis Legends Field in the whatever we’ll be calling it next fall stadium. No travel to MetLife, Yankee Stadium or Citi Field for this one. You can spend Halloween weekend in Central New York for this match-up so swap plans to catch that Broadway show for Fright Nights at the Fair or Tim’s Pumpkin Patch.

Notre Dame will be led by new HC Marcus Freeman and we’ll see who they return from this year’s top-10 program. The trip to Syracuse falls between games with UNLV and Clemson so maybe the Orange can catch the Irish looking ahead to Dabo’s Tigers.

Syracuse fans will be hoping for a similar result as the Irish’s first visit to the Dome. That game back on December 6, 2003 saw Walter Reyes run for five touchdowns to lead Syracuse to a 38-12 victory. Ah 2003 brought some fun Syracuse sports memories didn’t it?

We should be seeing the rest of the 2022 Syracuse football schedule early in the new year so stay tuned for more updates.